President Donald Trump discussed mortality and religion on a new episode of 60 Minutes © Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Trump and Chuck Schumer exchange corruption accusations as the Senate Democratic leader vows investigations and accountability.

President Donald Trump says he would welcome the chance to work with Chuck Schumer on what he describes as the Democrats’ corruption problem. In a post on Truth Social on November 12, 2026, the president wrote that the Senate Democratic leader had “just stated that he wants to end corruption in the United States,” then guessed at what that meant.

"I assume he’s referring to Democrat run Blue States such as California, Minnesota, Illinois, Maine, and New York. Billions of Dollars are being stolen on an hourly basis. Hopefully his words will ring true! It will be an honor to work with him on this very big Democrat problem that, when solved, will literally balance the Budget of the US," the president said.

The post landed hours after he directed Vice President JD Vance to give his “complete and total attention” to “the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States,” arguing that correcting it could quickly balance the federal budget, The Hill reported.

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Chuck Schumer Lists Trump’s Alleged Corruption in Response

Schumer answered on X (formerly Twitter) by quoting the president’s post and rejecting his reading of it.

“I’m actually referring to your 30,000 stock trades (more than all Members of Congress combined), your Qatari-gifted luxury jet, your crypto scams, your Truth Social pay to play scheme, your billionaire-funded ballroom, your insurrectionist slush fund, and your pardons for big donors—just to name a few,” he wrote.

Schumer’s corruption argument, as he framed it, is aimed at the president’s own financial dealings rather than at the five states Trump listed, and he paired the accusation with a promise.

“Senate Democrats will ban stock trading for all Members of Congress and White House officials, and hold you and your administration accountable for all the ways your rampant corruption has made life more expensive for families," he added.

Schumer's exchange with Trump followed his remarks to reporters after Democrats secured a Senate majority in the latest elections. According to a report from Politico, the Democratic leader vowed that his party would use its control of the chamber to challenge Trump's policies, investigate his administration, and pursue efforts to end the war with Iran.

“The days of Trump’s supplicant Senate are over,” Schumer said.

Schumer identified reducing costs and ending corruption as two of the party's priorities, although he said investigations into the Trump administration would not become its primary focus.