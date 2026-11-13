Ted Lieu questions Trump's knowledge of intelligence surrounding NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and his alleged links to a suspected Chinese spy.

Rep. Ted Lieu questioned the White House over what President Donald Trump knew about intelligence concerning NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, following Trump's remarks that he could not recall whether he had been briefed on the matter.

"Dear @WhiteHouse: I attended a closed-door House Foreign Affairs hearing on AI export controls last year in which Jensen Huang testified. Would have been helpful if you told Congress that Mr. Huang was having an affair with a Chinese spy who ran a company that needed AI chips," Lieu said in a November 11, 2026 post on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, while Huang has admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, he didn't mention having been involved with anyone specifically.

The post followed a White House briefing at which Trump was asked whether he had read a classified memo that Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw before the May trip to Beijing.

“It could have been mentioned. Certainly it didn't make much of an impact on me,” Trump said.

Trump was also reportedly briefed roughly a year ago on intelligence about Huang's alleged and unconfirmed involvement with a Chinese spy and took no action. The White House has disputed parts of that reporting.

Jensen Huang resigned as president, chief executive and board member on November 12, 2026, and NVIDIA named chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Also Read: “Congress Will Investigate and Get Answers”: Chris Coons on Trump Administration’s Involvement With AI Billionaires and Chinese Spies

Jensen Huang Summoned To Testify Over Alleged Chinese Spy Links

Huang agreed on Wednesday night to appear before three House committees, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast said, according to a BBC report. The closed-door session is expected before Thanksgiving and will be under oath, transcribed and video-recorded.

Mast had set a Wednesday deadline and said a subpoena was ready if Huang did not comply. Bloomberg reported that Mast said he and Huang have disagreed sharply over chip export controls, though NVIDIA remains vital to the United States. Sen. Tim Scott separately asked Huang to testify on December 3, 2026, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to appear on December 10, 2026.

The allegations center on Jensen Huang's reported involvement with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that reportedly purchased billions of dollars' worth of NVIDIA chips. She and Jensen Huang are not related. US intelligence officials suspect her of having gathered information for Beijing. However, China has rejected the allegations, while Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether she engaged in espionage, according to a CNN report.