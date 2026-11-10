Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron Sue Candace Owens Again Over First Lady Claims

The Macrons file second defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens © Flickr/Arlington National Cemetery, Gage Skidmore

Candace Owens responds to a new Macron lawsuit, saying the couple filed 88 claims in her home state of Tennessee.

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron have filed another lawsuit against American far-right commentator Candace Owens. The couple first sued Owens in July 2025 in the state of Delaware for making claims about them, including accusing Brigitte Macron of being born a male. According to Politico, the more recent defamation lawsuit is in Candace Owens’ home state of Tennessee.

The Telegraph reports that the first lawsuit was narrowed by a Delaware court, which refused to charge Owens personally, as she is not from that state. Macron’s legal team reportedly confirmed the second lawsuit, dated November 4, 2026, in the state of Tennessee. The full lawsuit is over 400 pages long and documents various remarks made by Candace Owens about both Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron. The complaint describes Candace Owens’ remarks about the Macrons on her podcast as “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions.”

Related: "Not Everyone Can Keep a Household as STRAIGHT as You": Nancy Mace Responds to Candace Owens After Latter Calls Her "Psycho Who Blackmails Men"

Candace Owens Responds to New Lawsuit by the Macrons

After the news of the new lawsuit started circulating on November 9, Candace Owens addressed it in a post on X. The far-right podcaster shared a screenshot from the legal complaint regarding the “Brigitte Doll” and acknowledged the new lawsuit, writing:

“The Macrons have indeed filed a NEW set of claims against me. 88 in total, and this time, they want justice over my Brigitte-Doll.”

Macron’s lawyers called it a “grotesque” caricature of Brigitte Macron in the lawsuit. The lawsuit also mentions Owens describing an attack on the doll as an “LGBTQ hate crime.” Macron’s legal team claims this proves Owens’ animosity towards Brigitte Macron is due to the First Lady’s “perceived gender identity.”

The relevant section from the lawsuit reads:

“Owens’ mockery of Mrs Macron through the doll, and her description of an attack on it as an ‘LGBTQ hate crime,’ confirm that her campaign against Mrs Macron is driven by animus toward Mrs Macron’s perceived gender identity, gender, and sexuality.”

In her post, Candace Owens called out the lawsuit for citing the Brigitte doll and wrote:

“Those of you who are fans of the show know that Brigitte-Doll has never pursued the limelight. For her to be called ‘grotesque’ by the French couple is hurtful, to say the least. The bleach incident referenced in the filing was a traumatizing incident that occurred during a polar vortex in Tennessee.”

Owens concluded her statement by saying the Brigitte doll will not make “further statements” about the case. At the time of publication, this is Candace Owens’ only response to the new defamation lawsuit.

Also Read: Gad Saad Calls Greta Thunberg a “Demonic Goblin” Who is “Much Scarier Than Michael Myers,” in Response to Her Support for Protests in France