“I Know Nothing About It”: Donald Trump Pressed on Family Crypto Venture, World Liberty Financial in New 60 Minutes Interview

Donald Trump addressed conflict-of-interest accusations regarding his recent executive pardon and his family's cryptocurrency ventures © Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Donald Trump's crypto venture came under scrutiny during a recent CBS News broadcast where he addressed foreign investment concerns.

On the November 8, 2026, CBS News broadcast, Donald Trump's crypto venture faced intense scrutiny. Known as World Liberty Financial, it launched publicly in September 2024 with the president designated as its chief cryptocurrency advocate. The decentralized platform faced an ethics probe after a United Arab Emirates-backed investment firm reportedly agreed to buy a 49% stake for $500 million before his January 2025 inauguration.

During the original taping of the show on November 6, 2026, Trump dismissed conflict-of-interest accusations regarding foreign investors by declaring:

"I know nothing about it."

In a viral clip posted by @60Minutes, the exchange between interviewer Ross Douthat and Trump unfolded as follows:

*Ross Douthat: "[H]ere's what I wanna understand. So your son manages or helps manage a cryptocurrency company called World Liberty Financial. You are... a co-owner of that company... This company is also partially owned by investors connected to the government of the United Arab Emirates. I think if I told you that story and it was about the Biden family... you would say, 'That sounds corrupt,' right... why is it different for you?"* President Donald Trump: "I'm gonna tell you why...because...I know nothing about it."

According to the CBS News transcript, Douthat asked why the president did not divest his holdings to avoid complications. The president dismissed the comparison, noting his wealth primarily sits in index funds.

Scrutiny Over Trump Crypto Venture

The ownership of private businesses by presidents often sparks intense political debate. Standard government ethics rules usually demand a strict wall between public duties and personal companies. According to official congressional records, lawmakers now closely monitor these digital markets.

Following the recent elections, Democratic lawmakers prepared broader investigations into Trump's crypto venture. Senator Richard Blumenthal launched specific inquiries into possible ethics violations. Furthermore, lawmakers asked the involved companies to hand over internal messages.

Despite these financial ties, administration officials reject claims of improper foreign influence. Finally, the White House maintains that using independent managers satisfies legal guidelines.

While the president argued that similar conflicts happen in every administration, he did not provide specific historical evidence to support it.