“No We Definitely ARE Looking for Justice and Accountability”: Hasanabi Reacts to Hakeem Jeffries Saying “The American People Don’t Want Us To Get Even”

Hasan Piker cuts his stream short after man tried approaching him in Sacramento © YouTube/@HasanAbi

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker shared his reaction to Hakeem Jeffries' statement about fighting for an affordable America.

Political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker shared his opinion about Hakeem Jeffries’ framing of the midterm mandate. Piker, a political commentator and streamer known as HasanAbi, rejected the leader’s claim about what Democrats are fighting for. His answer came in a post on X on Wednesday, and it was blunt.

“no we definitely ARE looking for justice and accountability.”

Jeffries, the House minority leader from New York, took his case to MS NOW’s “Morning Joe.” The appearance came a day after Democrats swept the midterms. He expects to become speaker when the new Congress convenes in January.

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Hakeem Jeffries Promised He Is Fighting for an Affordable America

The House Democratic leader was explicit about his statements (Image via Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore)

Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats would govern on affordability and follow the facts on corruption. The pitch centered on the rising prices for groceries, gas, housing, and health care. Jeffries cited a housing affordability bill that cleared both chambers in July. Trump declined to sign it, and it became law anyway. Similar to other figures, such as Ted Cruz and JD Vance, Hakeem Jeffries also blamed the war in Iran for driving up fuel and fertilizer prices.

“The American people don’t want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive. We ran on affordability, we won on affordability, and now it’s our job to govern on affordability. As a matter of fact, we made clear that we’re fighting for an affordable America and explicitly promised the American people that we would fight hard to lower the costs of groceries and gas and housing.”

That promise covers groceries, gas, and housing. Jeffries means well, and his focus on prices is not in dispute. From Hasan Piker's point of view, the American people are after justice and accountability too, not instead of results. He wants Democrats to deliver on both once the new session begins.

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