The White House on X: “FYI: DEI Is Still Dead”⁩

Trump appears throughout The Great Betrayal, which ends with clips on the Epstein case © White House

The official X page of the White House posted a reminder to its followers about DEI and its current status.

On November 5, 2026, the official White House X account posted a short message to its followers. The post was brief, and the page sent a clear message about where the administration stands with regard to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“FYI: DEI is still dead.”

The post went live two days after Democrats won the House and Senate on November 3, 2026. That result ended Republican control of Congress. Despite losing control of Congress, the administration's stance towards DEI has not changed.

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The Official X Page of the White House Reminded the People That DEI Is Still Dead

A screenshot of the post (Image via X/@WhiteHouse)

DEI stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion. The label covers programs built to widen access to jobs, promotions, school admissions, and federal contracts. Supporters call those efforts a repair for decades of exclusion. The administration calls them illegal preferences that punish white applicants and men.

Trump signed an executive order on his first day back in office. It was titled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing.” Agencies put DEI staff on paid leave and closed their offices. A White House fact sheet from October 2026 lists later orders covering contractors, schools, and grants. The administration says those moves cut $7.3 billion in DEI spending and restored merit. Several rollbacks stalled in court in early 2026.

The official X page of the White House has been posting creative and relevant content since the midterm elections. At one point, a38-second montage captioned “We aren’t going anywhere” and “Lock in, patriots” drew almost three million views within hours. In another graphic, the text read “America will never be a communist country.” The White House has posted targeted political messages ever since Republicans lost the midterms.

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