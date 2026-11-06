“Oversight Democrats Are Investigating Their Grift on Day One of Our Majority”: Robert Garcia Calls Out Trump and His Family for Stealing People’s Money

Representative Robert Garcia shared his plans to investigate the Trump family and called them out for stealing money from the people.

Representative Robert Garcia says the Trump family is taking money that belongs to ordinary Americans. On his personal X account, the representative paired that accusation with a promise to act as soon as Democrats hold the gavel.

“Trump and his family are stealing your money and giving it to themselves. While you struggle to fill up your gas tank or pay your mortgage, they keep getting richer. This IS about affordability, and Oversight Democrats are investigating their grift on day one of our majority.”

Garcia represents California's 42nd Congressional District and previously served as Long Beach's mayor. The 48-year-old was born in Peru and is the first immigrant LGBTQ member of the House. Democrats made him the Oversight Committee's ranking member in June 2025. He takes the chair in January, gaining subpoena power he has not held before.

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Representative Robert Garcia Promised To Investigate the Trump Family

The representative making his promise about the investigation (Image via X/@RepRobertGarcia)

Garcia made the argument at a November 4 news conference in Huntington Beach. The amount of grift and corruption, he said, is “unprecedented in American politics.” He said families paying for gas and groceries watch the Trumps get richer. Garcia flagged crypto ventures and board seats at companies holding Pentagon contracts. He questioned the $2 billion that Jared Kushner's investment firm received from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The New York Times has reported the family made more than $1.4 billion since Trump returned to office.

Garcia has promised hearings and subpoenas on the family's dealings from day one. He also pledged to look at immigration enforcement, including the DHS and ICE operations he has called inhumane. At the end of his address, Robert Garcia sympathized with Americans who are struggling to make ends meet and promised this investigation is for them.

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