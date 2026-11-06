“I Can’t Think of a Sitting VP Breaking With His President This Publicly in My Lifetime”: Hunter Biden on JD Vance’s X Post Regarding Midterm Election Result

Hunter Biden recently launched his own crypto currency, LAPTOP (Imge via Flickr)

Hunter Biden shared his honest reaction to Vice President JD Vance's X post following the results of the midterm elections.

After Vice President JD Vance broke down why the Republican Party lost, Hunter Biden shared his honest reaction. On his personal X account, the son of former President Joe Biden called the vice president’s public break with President Donald Trump unprecedented.

"I read JD Vance’s post on this site yesterday and at first I was shocked. The Vice President all but admitted that his own administration made a mistake going to war with Iran. I can't think of a sitting VP breaking with his President this publicly in my lifetime.And at first glance his analysis seems spot on. His first prescription is to end the war. A war that he and the President, until this week, refused to even call a war."

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Hunter Biden Reacts to Vice President JD Vance’s Breakdown of the Midterm Election Results

The vice president posted his analysis on X on November 4, 2026, the morning after the rout. Biden admitted it was difficult to disagree with his points, especially since the points he raised were spot on. In his post, Hunter Biden is pointing out that the American people are tired and in need of change.

“The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026,” JD Vance wrote.

His post listed four things those voters wanted, starting with an end to the war. The vice president cited the Iran war, along with a handful of failed promises, as reasons voters went for Democratic candidates. Hunter Biden encouraged the people to work together and expressed hope that the elected officials would use their power and authority for the greater good.

"It's up to all of us to give them the courage to do what's right."

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