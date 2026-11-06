Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Laura Loomer Is Mentally Unwell and Is Probably Living in a State of Psychosis”

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Trump "has become a curse to Republican candidates" © Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to share her thoughts about Laura Loomer's online activities.

Democrats won control of the House and Senate on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Two days later, Marjorie Taylor Greene turned her attention to Laura Loomer's social media posts. The former Georgia congresswoman posted her assessment of Loomer on X on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

"Laura Loomer is mentally unwell and is probably living in a state of psychosis. And high level admin in the White House talk to her all the time. So does the President, called her a great republican strategist. Her insane advice led to LOSING and could end with Trump in jail."

The former congresswoman attached her comment to an image she reposted. The image collected Loomer's X posts from the last 24 hours. Greene's post presented that run of posts as evidence of a serious problem. Greene then pinned the blame on Loomer for the Republican Party's defeat.

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Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives Her Opinion About Laura Loomer

Laura Loomer posted back-to-back on social media (Image via Flickr/Gage Skidmore)

As a former congresswoman, Greene represented Georgia's 14th Congressional District from 2021 until she resigned on January 5, 2026. The break with Donald Trump started over the Epstein files. The president took her departure personally and labelled her a traitor.

Greene also predicted the scale of the defeat. On November 1, she explained why she expected Democrats to win in a post on X. The former congresswoman mentioned the president's poor decisions about the Iran War, his ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Jeffrey Epstein. In her account, Republican failures drove the losses, not Democratic strength. Two days later, both chambers fell. On the other hand, Laura Loomer's reaction was darker. She believes that America was over, and then she declared that the American Dream is dead.

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