JK Rowling Calls Out Women Defending Russell Brand After He Was Found Guilty of Sexual Assaults

JK Rowling comments about Russell Brand © Flickr/Daniel Ogren, Gage Skidmore

JK Rowling criticized women defending Russell Brand after a London jury found him guilty of assaulting women.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling weighed in on social media discourse surrounding Russell Brand’s conviction after Southwark Crown Court found him guilty of multiple sexual assaults. Rowling specifically rebuked women online for defending Brand. The famous author emphasized that she was not shaming “any particular woman.” But Rowling highlighted people defending Russell Brand by recalling positive encounters with him in the past.

JK Rowling took to X on November 6, 2026, and invoked Fred West, a serial killer arrested in 1994 for murdering at least 12 women. Rowling said West did not murder every individual he interacted with and emphasized that just because he did not murder every individual he met does not negate his crimes. The author weighed in about Russell Brand and said:

“I don't want to shame any particular woman here, but publicly announcing that the #RussellBrand conviction must be wrong because you went home with him and he didn't rape you makes about as much sense as saying, 'well, I left 25 Cromwell Street alive, so Fred West's innocent.'”

JK Rowling’s post quickly gained traction on social media. At the time of publication, it had over 2 million views on X and 25K likes.

Related: “Stop Treating the Adult Population Like Children”: J.K. Rowling on BBC Removing Mitchell and Webb Comedy Sketches

Judge Says Russell Brand Should Expect “A Significant Custodial Term”

According to the BBC, a London jury found Russell Brand guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape after a four-week-long trial. The jury reportedly deliberated for over eight hours before coming to this decision. The authorities remanded Brand into custody following the guilty verdict. The court will sentence him on November 9, 2026.

High Court Justice Bennathan, who presided over the trial, said Russell Brand should expect a “significant custodial term.” As quoted by The Guardian, Bennathan said:

“You've been convicted of a number of offences, including one of rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term.”

Bennathan also denied him bail after Brand’s attorney entered a plea. The judge cited “substantial grounds to fear” that Brand may not “come along and face his sentence.”

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