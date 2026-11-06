“The Idea That Rubio Could ‘Distance’ Himself From the Iran War by Resigning Is Absurd”: Mehdi Hasan Calls Rubio One of Iran War’s “Key Architects and Proponents.”

Mehdi Hasan reacts to Trump's remark © Flickr / New America

Political commentator Mehdi Hasan gives his thoughts about Marco Rubio distancing himself from the controversy surrounding the Iran War.

Political commentator Mehdi Hasan is not buying Marco Rubio's exit strategy. In a post shared on X on November 5, 2026, the Zeteo editor-in-chief claims the Secretary of State was a key figure in the ongoing war with Iran. The post landed the same week reports said Rubio might resign to run for president in 2028.

“The idea that Rubio could ‘distance’ himself from the Iran war by resigning is absurd, given he was one of its key architects and proponents and has long been a Middle East hawk and pro-Israel.”

Marco Rubio has played a key role in President Trump's war against Iran and serves as the US Secretary of State. According to reports from the Independent, Rubio may try to step down to spare himself from backlash from the current conflict as he prepares for the presidential race in 2028.

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Mehdi Hasan Reacts to Marco Rubio Potentially Stepping Down and Running for the Presidency in 2028

A screenshot of the post (Image via X/@mehdirhasan)

Marco Rubio isn't a bystander in this. He holds two jobs: secretary of state and national security adviser. Both put him in the room when the war was planned. In March 2026, he argued that Israel's planned attack forced a pre-emptive American response. Trump himself said Rubio was “so involved” that he expected an attack on American forces.

Resigning doesn't erase any of that. Hasan's objection is simple: you can't help run a war and then walk away before the questions start. The reports of heavy damage at US bases in the Gulf back him up. Hangars, runways, radar arrays, and dozens of aircraft took hits across seven countries. All of it happened under Trump, with Rubio and Pete Hegseth in charge. A resignation letter doesn't put Rubio in a hearing room to answer for it. Hasan wants Rubio judged on that record. The war made him a contender, not a victim of circumstance.

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