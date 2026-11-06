“We’ll Get 218 Signatures for Epstein Files Transparency Act II”: Thomas Massie on What Will Happen When Congress Returns Next Week

In November 2026, Thomas Massie called Mike Rogers' remark "false and dangerous rhetoric" © Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

United States Representative Thomas Massie shared what Congress will be doing in the following week after the midterm elections.

Representative Thomas Massie revealed what Congress will do after the midterm elections. On November 5, 2026, the representative posted on his personalX account,and he predicted the House would reach 218 signatures. The representative is confident that they have the numbers for the Epstein Files Transparency Act II. Thomas Massie has represented Kentucky’s 4th District since 2012. He holds two engineering degrees from MIT and lost his primary this year to Trump-backed Ed Gallrein.

“When we return next week, we’ll get 218 signatures for Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which guarantees a vote.Survivors will be able to get their own records, State Attorneys General can prosecute crimes, and we can take the DOJ to court for keeping critical files hidden.”

The bill, introduced in July, would let victims and state attorneys general sue the Justice Department’s top official. It targets unlawful withholdings, heavy redactions, and missing records. Epstein faced federal sex trafficking charges in 2019 and died in custody that August. Lawmakers say names remain redacted in the released pages.

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United States Representative Thomas Massie Talks About the Upcoming Activities of Congress

A screenshot of the representative's post (Image via X/@RepThomasMassie)

A discharge petition moves a bill past committee and leadership. In order to make it happen, it will require 218 signatures, a bare House majority. It pulled the original Epstein Files Transparency Act onto the floor. The follow-up gives all of Epstein’s accusers their own legal route. A survivor could request unredacted documents from their own case. Additionally, a state attorney general could sue over files tied to a state investigation, and the representative is confident that they can take the Department of Justice to court for withholding information.

Other than Epstein’s files, the representative revealed he will trigger a vote on articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Coverage of the plan puts that vote within days of the chamber’s return. Thomas Massie had filed eight articles in September over the Iran war.

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