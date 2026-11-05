Amanda Carpenter After Midterm Election Results: “If You Know So Much About Where Your Party Went Wrong, Do Something About It”

Amanda Carpenter criticizes potential 2028 GOP candidates for questioning the party's midterm losses without showing leadership.

Political commentator Amanda Carpenter shared her thoughts on GOP figures on social media following the midterm election results. In an X post on November 5, 2026, Carpenter called out those who have remained passive during key political battles.

“SO MUCH post-election quarterbacking from GOP 2028 hopefuls who did nothing before the wipeout. If you know so much about where your party went wrong, do something about it. You don’t have to wait until 2028 to show some leadership,” she said.

Also Read: “Americans Said NO TO WAR, and We Endorse This Message”: Iran’s Speaker of the Parliament on US Midterm Election Result

Republicans Reacted to 2026 Midterm Election Results

Carpenter’s critique targets high-profile figures who are viewed as potential candidates for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

One potential candidate is Vice President JD Vance. He faced scrutiny from other political figures like former senator Pat Toomey for blaming the Iran War as the main contributor to the Republicans’ defeat.

“The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone,” he said in an X post. “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.”

Toomey argued that several other factors contributed to the Republicans' defeat. He pointed to the administration's tariffs and their impact on consumer prices as examples. Toomey further questioned the Republican Party's stance on government intervention in the economy. He highlighted inconsistencies in its positions on government ownership of businesses and price controls.