“CHOOSE a NEW SPEAKER”: Change.org Petition Against Hakeem Jeffries As House Speaker Has 670k+ Signatures

Dean Cain responds to Hakeem Jeffries © Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

Hakeem Jeffries faced opposition to his House Speaker bid as a Change.org petition gained over 670k signatures.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is facing opposition to his expected appointment as Speaker of the House of Representatives. An online petition on Change.org called on Democrats to consider other candidates.

Titled “House Democrats: CHOOSE A NEW SPEAKER,” the petition had gathered over 670,000 signatures at the time of writing. The petition argued that Jeffries does not adequately represent Democratic voters and should not automatically become the party's choice for House Speaker.

"We believe the Speaker should represent the Democratic voters, not just the Democratic establishment," the petition reads. "Hakeem Jeffries is simply not the right choice."

Also Read: Hakeem Jeffries: “Why Is Pete Hegseth Still Around?”

Change.org Petition Calls on Democrats To Consider Alternatives to Jeffries for House Speaker

The petition urges House Democrats to review Jeffries' public record, policy positions, campaign donors, and leadership before officially selecting their nominee.

It also calls on Democratic lawmakers to listen to constituents who oppose his elevation to the position.

"There is still time for other Democratic members of the House to step forward and seek the nomination for Speaker, someone whose priorities more closely reflect the voters who [helped] to elect the Democratic majority," the petition states.

The petition also called on Democratic members who believe they are fit to replace Jeffries to step forward.

“To Democratic members of [the] House of Representatives: If you believe you can better represent the priorities of the Democratic voters, now is the time to put your name forward,” the statement read.

The petition caught the attention of various public figures like actor Mark Ruffalo. He is known for playing the Incredible Hulk in Marvel films. The actor shared the petition on his X account, which accumulated 2 million views at the time of writing.

Jeffries is expected to become Speaker after Democrats secured control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections, replacing Republican leadership.