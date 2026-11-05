“We Are Going To Take On the Trump Crime Family”: Robert Garcia Lists Down Four Areas He Will Focus On

Robert Garcia revealed his plans to take on the "Trump crime family," listing four areas he wants to investigate and focus on.

Robert Garcia, who is projected to win California's 42nd Congressional District, outlined four investigations he plans to pursue when he becomes chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in January 2027.

In a statement during a November 4, 2026, news conference in Huntington Beach, Garcia warned individuals connected to the Trump administration to "Lawyer up." He announced plans to investigate what he described as the "Trump Crime Family." This included corporate corruption, abuses by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"We are going to take on the Trump crime family," Garcia said.

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Garcia Targets Trump Family and Immigration Enforcement

Garcia said the investigations would be "focused like a laser" on the four areas. The incoming committee chair called out the business dealings of Trump's family. He described the alleged corruption and financial benefits involving his relatives as "unprecedented."

He pointed to reports involving Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner. This included claims that the former received financial support from a Russian oligarch for his wedding. Also, Kushner allegedly secured $2 billion from Saudi Arabia after leaving the White House. Garcia also claims President Trump is involved in a crypto scheme.

The California Democrat also criticized the administration's immigration enforcement operations. He described ICE and DHS tactics as "inhumane" and "wrong." Garcia also raised concerns about reports of ICE operations in Los Angeles and allegations of violence involving federal immigration agents.

He also singled out former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, her aide Corey Lewandowski, and White House adviser Stephen Miller as figures connected to the administration's immigration policies.

Garcia also touched on allegations involving surveillance pricing and investigations into the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Garcia's planned investigations will begin when Democrats take control of the House, and he assumes leadership of the Oversight Committee in January.