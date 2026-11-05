“Arbitrary and Capricious Tariffs Directly Raised Costs for All American Consumers”: Pat Toomey on JD Vance’s Post on Why Democrats Won

Former Sen. Pat Toomey argued that the Iran War was not the only contributor to the Republican Party's loss in the 2026 midterm elections.

Former Republican Senator Pat Toomey pushed back against Vice President JD Vance's explanation for the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Toomey argued that the war with Iran was not the only factor behind the voters’ rejection of the Grand Old Party (GOP).

“Yes, the resulting higher fuel prices contributed to the inflation that infuriated Americans who were promised lower prices by this administration. But the war is not the only cause. Arbitrary and capricious tariffs directly raised costs for all American consumers. Lower income Americans can least afford them. Many voted for Democrats yesterday,“ he said.

He also called for an "honest conversation" about the Republican Party's economic principles and its commitment to free-market policies.

“For instance, we all seem to oppose government-owned grocery stores. But are we ok with government ownership of [semiconductor] companies and rare earth miners? We oppose rent controls. But do we support price controls on medicines and credit cards?” Toomey added.

Toomey’s post is a response to JD Vance’s November 4, 2026 X post blaming the Iran War for the defeat of the Republican Party in the 2026 midterm elections.

Also Read: Hakeem Jeffries: “Why Is Pete Hegseth Still Around?”

JD Vance Blames Iran War for Republican Midterm Defeat

In a lengthy X post, Vance described the Iran War as the primary reason voters turned against Republicans. He called for an honest discussion about its political consequences.

"The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone,” he said. “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night."

He also challenged Republicans who believed the military campaign was worth the political cost, pointing to the loss of the Senate as a consequence of the conflict.

Trump similarly acknowledged that the Iran war contributed to the Republican losses. However, the president maintained that launching the military campaign was the right decision and said he had no regrets.