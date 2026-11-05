Hakeem Jeffries: “Why Is Pete Hegseth Still Around?”

Hakeem Jeffries questioned why Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth kept his position following the Republicans' loss in the midterm elections.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries questioned why Pete Hegseth remained in his position as the US Defense Secretary following the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

“Why is Pete Hegseth still around?” he wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post on November 5, 2026.

Jeffries is expected to become House Speaker when Democrats take control of the chamber next year. His post came as reports emerged of Trump considering whether to retain Hegseth after the midterm elections.

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Trump Intends To Keep Hegseth As Defense Secretary

Speaking to ABC News' Jonathan Karl on November 5, 2026, Trump said he had “every intention” of keeping Hegseth in his current position.

The president acknowledged receiving calls from people expressing concerns about the Defense Secretary. However, Trump said he did not understand why they were questioning his leadership.

According to a report from The Hill, Trump also defended Hegseth's performance. The president described him as someone who was “doing a very good job.”

“I think he’s doing a very good job, and I actually think he’d be very popular if he did that. But I haven’t heard that at all,” the president said.

The president also suggested that Hegseth could be a popular candidate for the Tennessee Senate seat currently held by Senator Marsha Blackburn, who is running for governor instead of seeking reelection.