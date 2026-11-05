“Bad Policy, Bad Character Make Bad Politics”: Mitt Romney Hopes for “Course Correction” for the US and the Republican Party

Former US Senator Mitt Romney criticized President Trump and the Republican Party following their losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

Former US Senator Mitt Romney criticized the Republican Party for losing the 2026 midterm elections. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Romney blamed a series of administration policies and controversies for Democrats gaining control of both chambers of Congress.

The former Utah senator listed several issues he believed contributed to the Republican Party's poor performance.

“Bad policy, bad character make bad politics: erratic tariffs, impulsive Iran war, blanket pardons, apparent corruption, weaponized justice, ICE brutality, mountainous deficits, hiding Epstein, abandoning allies and coddling enemies. Hoping for a course correction, for the country and for my party,” he said.

Also Read: "I Think a Part of It Was Iran": Trump on Democrat Win in Midterm Elections

Romney Joins Republican Criticism After Midterm Losses

Romney has long been a critic of Trump. He was also the only Republican senator to vote to convict the president back in his 2020 impeachment trial. Romney was joined by other Republican senators in convicting Trump in the 2021 impeachment trial. However, he was not the only Republican to criticize the party following the results of the 2026 midterm elections.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky also argued in an X post that voters were holding Republicans accountable for failing to deliver on their campaign promises.

"Tonight's outcome isn't about placing faith in Democrats or socialist principles; it's about holding Republicans accountable for betraying their promises," Massie wrote.

He added that Republicans only needed to prioritize Americans, avoid starting another war, and prosecute sex traffickers.

Former Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene also shared her thoughts on X about the election results. She said the 2026 US midterm elections amounted to a referendum on President Donald Trump. She also criticized the president for his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, the war with Iran, tariffs, and rising fuel prices.