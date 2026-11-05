Zelenskyy Hopes for Increased Ukraine Support Following Historic Democratic Sweep of US Congress

Zelenskyy welcomes Democratic win in the US midterm elections © Flickr/President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said Democratic control of the House and Senate could bring more support for his country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is hopeful that the Democratic sweep in the midterms will bring more support to his country in the war against Russia. Zelenskyy made these comments during an interview with the German ZDF magazine on November 5, 2026. The Ukrainian President’s words come in the wake of Trump and the Republicans seeing major losses in elections.

During the interview, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude towards Republicans, but emphasized Democratic support for Ukraine. As quoted by The New Voice of Ukraine, he said:

“I am grateful to the Republicans as well, but the Democrats have been very clear about their support for Ukraine and their willingness to help Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian President added that Democratic control of the House and Senate may bring more support for his war efforts:

“So there is hope that a balance of power will be established and that we will receive more support.”

Related: Chris Murphy Says Trump Is Trying To Force Ukraine To Accept “A Terrible Deal” As “Russia Is Offering Business Deals to Trump’s Crowd”

Zelenskyy Says Democratic Win in the Midterms Can Lead Putin To Rethink the War With Ukraine

In the same interview, Zelenskyy talked about restoring ties between the US and European countries. The Ukrainian President claimed it had “weakened” in recent years but expressed hope that the Democratic win could restore it.

He emphasized the impact the US Congress can have on Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy said possible talks about financial and military assistance to Ukraine can even lead Putin to rethink the war altogether:

“And if Congress now starts discussing substantial financial or military assistance, as Europe is currently doing and demonstrating, then, in my opinion, this will be a positive factor that influences Putin. Putin will then consider whether it makes sense to continue fighting if support is increasing.”

At the time of his comments, the complete election results for the midterms were not out. However, the Associated Press called enough seats to show a clear Democratic sweep. The Democrats gained a majority in both the House and the Senate, flipping unlikely states like Texas and Kansas.

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