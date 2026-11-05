“Did You Know You Can Do Stuff Instead of Just Posting?”: Ted Lieu to JD Vance After Latter’s Midterm Election Post

US Rep. Lieu reacted to JD Vance's post about the 2026 midterm election results, urging him to end the Iran war instead of complaining.

US Rep. Ted Lieu called out Vice President JD Vance for his recent post about the 2026 midterm elections. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Lieu suggested Vance work with Trump to end the Iran War instead of complaining on social media.

“Dear @JDVance: Did you know you can do stuff instead of just posting? You are part of the inner core of [Trump] Administration officials who authorized the unconstitutional Iran War. Why don’t you work with [Trump] to terminate the Iran War NOW instead of complaining about it?” he said.

Lieu’s post follows Vance’s post about President Donald Trump's defense of the Iran war. The president previously claimed that the conflict withIran was one of the reasons behind the Republican Party's heavy losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

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JD Vance Distances Himself From Trump’s Iran War Defense After Republican Midterm Losses

In a lengthy social media post, Vance argued that the war, rising living costs, immigration concerns, and the US relationship with Israel contributed to voters turning against Republicans.

"The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone," Vance wrote.

He shared that a poll revealed that those who voted for Trump back in 2024 shifted to supporting Democrats.

“Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats,” Vance shared.

He also challenged supporters who believed the military campaign was worth its political consequences, saying, "If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so."