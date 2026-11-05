France Braces for Nationwide Strikes and Protests as Unions Demand Wealth Taxes and Cost-of-Living Relief

Unions strike in France over cost of living crisis © Flickr/@f097653195019

Five unions in France held a national strike on November 5 over the cost of living, with over 600,000 protesters reported and 70,000 police deployed.

France is seeing a new round of protests after unions declared a national strike on November 5, 2026, according to the BBC. Reportedly, five unions joined the ongoing protests by high school students to demand an end to the cost-of-living crisis. Authorities estimate that more than 600,000 protesters took to the streets across the nation to join the protests as per DW.

The protesting unions represent both the private and the public sector. Their demands include tax reforms such as wealth taxes, a higher minimum wage, and public service protections. The strike included schools and other public services such as hospitals, post, and transit. Marylise Léon, head of the CFDT union, called for an increase in wages. Léon announced:

“We are asking for a net increase of €100 a month.”

The unions urged teachers and government workers to join the strike. Reportedly, 15% of teachers went on strike on November 5. DW reports that a third of all high schools in France were closed due to the disruptions, in addition to a majority of universities. Power unions also participated in the strike, with nuclear power plant workers walking out.

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France Deploys 70,000 Police Officers To Handle Protests

The French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told the press that 70,000 police officers had been deployed across France to maintain law and order. Reports suggest a majority of the protests were peaceful. BBC reports that protesters set a vehicle on fire in central Lyon. DW reported a fire in a school in Toulouse during the protests.

The protesters also marched in Central Paris. Authorities closed off the Eiffel Tower for the day. The police reportedly used tear gas in Paris. Authorized marches by the unions ended at 7 pm in the French capital.

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