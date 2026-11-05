“Thanks for Everything KING” – Fans React As Portuguese Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football

Fans showed their support following Cristiano Ronaldo's announcement that he is retiring from international football.

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo officially confirmed his retirement from international football after a record-breaking career. Following his announcement in an Instagram post, fan reactions started flooding social media.

“D*mn didn’t expect this Thanks for everything KING,” said @Fajay345.

“congratulations and all the best in the future. farewell cristiano ronaldo,” said @thebadass.

“I'm a Messi fan but one thing I'd say is, I respect him for what he has done for the Portuguese team and fans. A true legend of the game,” wrote @beri_grizou.

“THANK YOU FOR THE WONDERFUL MEMORIES, THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME,” said @sergio_de_ennin.

“Thank you for years of unforgettable memories, Cristiano Ronaldo,” said @mslaggert.

“I promise I’m not crying,” wrote @UtdShubbyy.

Also Read: Ryanair Calls Cristiano Ronaldo “inseCuRe 7,” After the Latter Likes Controversial Post

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From International Football

The 41-year-old forward revealed his decision on November 5, 2026, through a video titled "Portugal will always ⁠be a part of me." Ronaldo reflected on his international career in the video. He also confirmed that he was ready to step away from representing his country.

"The day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team," Ronaldo said, referring to his iconic jersey number. "I never thought it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it."

Ronaldo retires as Portugal's most-capped player and all-time leading international goalscorer. He made a record 234 appearances for the Seleção, scoring 146 goals for his country.

His greatest achievement came in 2016 when he helped Portugal win its first UEFA European Championship title. He also contributed to the country's UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.

Despite his achievements, Ronaldo faced growing criticism in recent years. His continued presence in the starting lineup reportedly frustrated some supporters. Additionally, he had some disagreements with head coach Jorge Jesus. His departure from a national team training camp last month raised questions about his future.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said it would ensure Ronaldo receives a proper farewell. The organization expressed its desire to collaborate on a tribute celebrating his contributions to Portuguese soccer. Ronaldo will still be playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC. He currently has 985 career goals and is closing in on the historic 1,000-goal milestone.