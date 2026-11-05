“It’s a Brave New World”: Elon Musk on Yassamin Ansari’s Statement That “Top of the Democratic Agenda on Day 1 Needs To Be a Pause on Advanced AI Development”

Elon Musk responded to Yassamin Ansari's tweet on X © X / JD Lasica and Gage Skidmore

Tech executive Elon Musk reacted to U.S. Representative Yassamin Ansari’s push to "pause advanced AI development" on X.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, tech executive Elon Musk responded to U.S. Representative Yassamin Ansari’s proposal to immediately halt the development of advanced artificial intelligence over regulatory concerns.

Musk utilized his social media platform, X, to offer a brief critique of the Arizona Democrat's legislative push.

On his official account, Musk posted:

"It’s a Brave New World."

The phrase directly echoes the title of Aldous Huxley's 1932 dystopian novel. The Tesla CEO offered no further explanation for the post.

In the tweet quoted by Musk, Ansari had made this comment a few hours earlier:

"Top of the Democratic agenda on day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out of control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence."

ElonMusk’s artificial intelligence developments mostly revolve around his generative AI assistant, Grok, and his company xAI. The latter officially became a subsidiary of SpaceX in February 2026.

Conversely, Ansari has a history of driving AI oversight, having previously spearheaded a related congressional letter that was initiallyscooped by Semafor as a leaked draft before its official release on her House website.

Advanced AI Regulation and Congressional Scrutiny

Yassamin Ansari currently backs the Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act. Senator Bernie Sanders and U.S. Representative Gregorio Casar introduced this bill on September 23, 2026, in hopes that it would permanently prohibit artificial superintelligence. Additionally, it pauses advanced AI development until a new, cabinet-level Department of Artificial Intelligence sets safety rules.

The legislation defines synthetic superintelligence as systems "exceed[ing] human cognitive performance." According to Casar's office, it covers systems capable of disempowering humanity. Consequently, violations would carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison for individuals. The bill also directs U.S. policy toward "international agreements" and "export controls."

Notably, on October 24, 2026, Yassamin made a post on X expressing concern that it was "long past time for an immediate pause on advanced AI development." She cited a report involving unauthorized AI agents inside customer accounts at major banks.

While Yassamin proposes that the development of advanced artificial intelligence be halted, President Donald Trump has resisted recent calls for greater government oversight.

At the time of publishing, Yassamin Ansari has not addressed Musk's comment.