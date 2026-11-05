“You Do Not Hate Billionaires Enough”: Sneako Slams Elon Musk’s Half-Billion-Dollar Political Spending Spree

Elon Musk and Sneako's online feud escalates © LIVE SNEAKO/YouTube, Heisenberg Media/Flickr

Sneako said Elon Musk “lost it all” after spending a reported $474 million on Republicans in the midterms, and compared the sum to the UN’s Haiti aid plan.

Controversial Kick streamer Sneako called out Elon Musk for spending almost half a billion dollars in the US midterm elections. In an X post on November 4, 2026, Sneako rebuked the spending and called out people for not hating billionaires enough.

In his post, the Kick streamer highlighted Musk’s spending on Republican candidates and how it did not pan out because of Democratic wins. He claimed the billionaire “lost it all” and wrote:

“Last week Elon Musk spent half a billion on AIPAC candidates and Tommy Robinson’s legal fees just to lose it all.”

Sneako emphasized the amount of money Elon Musk spent on the elections by comparing it to the UN’s plan for Haiti. The streamer added that people don’t “hate billionaires enough”:

“That's nearly how much it would take to fund the UN’s emergency plan for Haiti, where 6 million people are on the brink of famine. You do not hate billionaires enough.”

According to UN News, the United Nations 2026 Humanitarian Response Plan for Haiti was seeking $880 million to assist 4.2 million people in the country.

Related: “Guess My Election-Interfering Space Lasers Didn’t Work”: Elon Musk Breaks Silence Following the Democrats’ Midterm Election Victory

Elon Musk Reportedly Donated $474 Million to Republicans for the US Midterm Elections

According to a report by The New York Times, Musk spent a total of $474 million in the midterm elections. Between 2025 and 2026, the Tesla CEO donated over $200 million to the America PAC. The America PAC is a political action committee he founded in 2024. Here is a full breakdown of his election donations as per the report:

America PAC: $216 million

Senate Leadership Fund: $168 million

Congressional Leadership Fund: $30 million

Other Federal Republican groups/candidates: $44 million

State-level groups: $16 million

Roughly half of his donations, $224 million, went to Texas. The money went primarily towards the election campaign of Republican US Senate nominee Ken Paxton. Paxton lost the race to Democrat James Talarico by 12 points.

Also Read: “They’d Rather Poor Kids Die Than Pay a Little More in Taxes”: Bernie Sanders Says Californian Oligarch Spent $379M Against Prop 40