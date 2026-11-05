Iran-Backed Houthis Ramp Up Drone Warfare in Bab al-Mandeb Strait as US Midterm Fallout Hits Trump

Yemen's Houthi rebels escalate drone warfare after Trump's midterm losses © White House

Houthi rebels reportedly escalated drone attacks near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait using Iranian-supplied FPV drones after Trump's midterm losses.

According to a November 5, 2026, report from The Telegraph, Houthi rebels in Yemen ramped up drone warfare in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The escalation coincides with Donald Trump and the Republicans’ losses in the US midterm elections. The Bab al-Mandeb Strait is a vital international shipping lane, connecting the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. As per Britannica, the strait is 16 to 20 miles wide at its narrowest point.

The Iran-backed Houthis are reportedly using first-person-view drones to target tanks in the region to take control of the strait. According to Yemeni sources, the rebels are using advanced drones acquired from Iran. The first-person-view (FPV) drones are hard to counter, and Saudi-backed forces in Yemen are repeatedly ill-equipped to handle them.

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Yemeni Source Says the Houthis “Still Have More Advanced Equipment” Than the Saudi-backed Yemeni Forces

The Telegraph reports that Iran’s IRGC was the main supplier of the drones used by the rebels. Now, the model has changed, and the Houthis are supposedly more independent. Yemeni sources reportedly told the outlet that the Houthis’ Iranian drones outclass Ukrainian drones used by the Yemeni government:

“The Houthis still have more advanced equipment than the Saudi government. And they get it from Iran, because Iran’s drones are better than those from the Ukrainians. They are more advanced.”

The source also said the rebels are getting secondary parts from Chinese commercial suppliers for civilian use. Reportedly, the Houthis can repurpose them for drone warfare, gaining an upper hand when it comes to aerial warfare.

Despite international sanctions on the Houthis, the militant group continues to exert dominance in the region due to Iran. Because of their decentralized structure and lack of a commercial hub, Western powers are unable to counter their military escalation. Another Yemeni source also claimed that the “Houthis love Iran” and want to be part of any American peace deal.

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