“The Most Beautiful Ballroom, I Think, Anywhere in the World”: Trump Talks About Renovation Projects As Democrats Win Big in Elections

Trump said in November 2026 the ballroom will be “the most beautiful ballroom, I think, anywhere in the world” © Flickr/Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0

President Trump addressed construction workers at the White House ballroom site a day after Democrats won the House and Senate.

On November 4, 2026, President Donald Trump spoke at the White House ballroom construction site. It was a day after Democrats won the House and the Senate in the midterm elections. CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins shared a 31-second clip of his remarks on X. In the clip, Trump said:

It’s going to be not only one of the biggest, but it’ll be the most beautiful ballroom, I think, anywhere in the world. And they’ve been trying to get it for 150 years.

In her post, Collins wrote that Republicans were “grappling with the aftermath of major midterm losses and voter anger.” She said Trump was talking about the ballroom. Trump announced the project in July 2025, and crews then demolished the East Wing that October to clear the site. He told the media the workers at the event had built the structure. Trump also signed the final steel beam during the ceremony. He said that, as he understood it, it would be the “last piece of steel.”

White House Ballroom Is Part of Renovations Trump Defended Against Criticism

In November 2026, Trump pushed back on criticism of his renovation work (Image via Wikimedia Commons / The White House)

NBC News reported on November 4, 2026, that Trump pushed back on criticism of his renovation work at the White House. The report quoted Trump saying the White House is “the ultimate symbol of America” and “it’s got to be pristine.” It also quoted him describing “the most beautiful marble” for the floor. Trump said the walls will have “a lot of glass,” the report added.

On Monday, November 2, 2026, Trump gave his closing speech of the midterm campaign at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He spoke there about the pool’s reopening and other renovation work in Washington, DC.

Also Read:Donald Trump Delivers First Public Speech After Republicans Lose Both Houses Of Congress In Midterm Elections