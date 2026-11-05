“Hegseth Resigns”: Thomas Massie Lists Down the “One Contingency” in Which He Won’t Reintroduce Articles of Impeachment

In November 2026, Thomas Massie said only Hegseth’s resignation would stop him from reintroducing impeachment articles © X/@RepThomasMassie

Thomas Massie said on X that he will not reintroduce impeachment articles against Pete Hegseth if the defense secretary resigns.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said in a November 4, 2026, X post that he would not reintroduce impeachment articles if Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth resigns. Massie described “Hegseth resigns” as the single exception, writing:

“There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns.”

He quoted an X post by Natasha Bertrand, a CNN correspondent who covers the Pentagon. Her post carried a line from a CNN report published on November 4, 2026. Massie informed CNN he intends to force a vote on impeaching Hegseth after Congress reconvenes next week, the report said.

In September 2026, Thomas Massie filed impeachment articles against Hegseth, accusing him of misusing his authority during the war in Iran. A Trump-endorsed opponent, Ed Gallrein, beat the Kentucky Republican in his May 2026 primary, and his term ends in January.

The report said many Republicans are blaming Hegseth for the party’s heavy losses in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections. They privately argue he had a major hand in persuading Trump to go to war with Iran.

Trump Says Pete Hegseth Is “Doing a Very Good Job”

Trump said in November 2026 that Hegseth is “doing a very good job” (Image via Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Secretary of Defense)

On November 4, 2026, Trump told reporters that Hegseth is “doing a very good job,” according to the CNN report. The report said Trump denied planning to fire the defense secretary.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell addressed Hegseth’s future in a statement the report included. Parnell said Hegseth is “100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term in office.”

Also Read:Thomas Massie To Trigger Vote for Pete Hegseth Impeachment Next Week: Report