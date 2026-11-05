Thomas Massie To Trigger Vote for Pete Hegseth Impeachment Next Week: Report

Thomas Massie plans to force a House vote on impeaching Pete Hegseth in November 2026 © Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie plans to force a Pete Hegseth impeachment vote in the House next week, CNN reported.

CNN reported on November 4, 2026, that Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie plans to force a House vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Massie told the network he will act in the week the House returns on November 9. The report cites multiple Republican sources who expect the measure to pass. Later that day, Massie responded on X to a post by @NatashaBertrand that quoted the report. He wrote:

“There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns.”

Massie’s resolution would carry privileged status, which gives Speaker Mike Johnson two legislative days to bring it to the floor. Republican leaders could instead try to kill it by moving to table.

Massie lost his Republican primary in May to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein and will leave Congress when his term ends. The push comes after Democrats won control of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Trump said on November 4 that he is not considering replacing Hegseth, adding that Hegseth is “doing a very good job.” CNN quoted chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell as saying Hegseth plans to stay for the rest of Trump’s term.

Pete Hegseth Impeachment Vote Stalled in September After the House Left Early

Republican leaders put off a vote on impeaching Pete Hegseth in September 2026 ahead of the midterms (Image via Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Secretary of Defense)

The House left Washington early in September 2026, which pushed a vote on Massie’s resolution past the midterms. Republican leaders had called off the votes scheduled for Thursday, September 17. Massie filed the resolution earlier that week and spoke about it on the House floor.

Massie’s eight articles of impeachment accuse Hegseth of ignoring war powers limits in the Iran war and directing unlawful strikes on suspected drug boats. Johnson called Massie’s push “a stunt” on September 16, the day he adjourned the House early. Separately, House Democrats introduced their own Pete Hegseth impeachment articles on April 15, 2026, and the House sent them to the Judiciary Committee.

Also Read:‘The Reason We Lost Is the War’: VP Vance Blames Iran War for GOP Midterm Losses