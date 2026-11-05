US House Speaker Mike Johnson To Step Down As Republican Leader Following Crushing Midterm Defeat

(Image via X/@MikeJohnson)

On November 4, 2026, a day after Democrats won control of both chambers in the midterm elections, AFP reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson told his staff that he would not run for Republican leader in the new Congress. A spokesman confirmed the decision to the agency with a one-word email: “Accurate.” Johnson, 54, won reelection to a sixth term in his Louisiana district and is expected to keep his seat as a rank-and-file member, the Associated Press reported.

Mike Johnson Set to Step Down As Republican Leader in the New Congress

Johnson told his staff about the decision on Wednesday (Image via X/@MikeJohnson)

Mike Johnson has led the House since October 2023, after hard-right Republicans ousted Kevin McCarthy and the conference could not agree on a successor. He led a chamber with one of the slimmest majorities in modern times, the AP reported.

He had said he might remain party leader even if Democrats won control. According to Politico, Republicans lost at least 21 House seats, and Johnson announced his decision on a private call with staff Wednesday morning. He told staff he had spoken with President Donald Trump beforehand, according to people on the call.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio are competing to replace him. Scalise told colleagues in a letter that “the election was far worse than any of us expected” and that “the stakes couldn’t be higher,” while Jordan called himself “battle-tested,” the AP reported. House Republicans plan to choose their leader on November 10, as per GPB.

Trump told reporters that “the speaker was fantastic” and that he would “stay out of it.” He also said he did not ask Johnson to step aside, the Washington Examiner reported.

The gavel is expected to pass to Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries when the new Congress votes on Jan. 3, 2027. Jeffries would be the first Black lawmaker to hold the post.