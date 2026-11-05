“Susie Wiles Needs To Resign”: Caroline Sunshine Demands White House Chief of Staff Step Aside After Midterm Losses

(Image via X/@SusieWiles)

On November 4, 2026, Fox News shared a clip of Caroline Sunshine on X, in which the former Trump campaign aide called for the White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, to step down after Republican midterm losses.

Sunshine credited Susie Wiles with Trump’s 2024 victory and said she earned the "top job for it." She argued the same standard now cuts the other way. Caroline called the midterm result a staff and messaging "failure," and said managing the staff is the chief of staff’s job. She also said political adviser James Blair “should have been in Michigan, not overseas” a month before the election, and warned the party “cannot win in 2028” on its current path.

Her statement reads as follows:

“Susie Wiles needs to resign. She needs to offer her resignation to the president before he has to ask for it.”

According to International Business Times, Wiles has held the job since January 2025, after managing Trump’s 2024 campaign, and was the first woman to serve as chief of staff. In June, she rejected a Daily Mail report that she planned to leave after the midterms. “To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere,” she wrote on X, the New York Post reported. No resignation has been announced.

Caroline Sunshine Joined White House Press Staff in 2018

Caroline Sunshine started as an intern in the White House Press office (Image via Instagram/@carolinesunshine)

Before politics, she played Tinka Hessenheffer on the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up” from 2010 to 2013, alongside Zendaya and Bella Thorne. She studied international relations and economics at Claremont McKenna College and interned in the White House press office.

In March 2018, she joined the press office as a press assistant, ABC News reported at the time. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters cited earlier internships with then-House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party. Sunshine later served as deputy communications director for Trump’s 2024 campaign.