Elon Musk Declares “Everyone Is Using Grok” As Razer CEO Shows Off Pocket-Sized AI Hardware Hack

Elon Musk said on X that he will give one SpaceX share to every kid in America next year © YouTube/@Tesla

Elon Musk responds after Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan showed off GrokPuck, a pocket-sized device his team hacked together to run Grok Bot.

Elon Musk declared, “Everyone is using Grok,” while replying to Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan on X. On November 4, 2026, Min-Liang Tan shared a short video of himself using Grok Bot. The CEO called the product “amazing” and said he was using it on the handheld GrokPuck. Tan also stated that his team hacked the GrokPuck to use different bots for daily activities.

In his post, the Razer CEO wrote:

“Been using Grok Bot and it's pretty amazing. Got my team to hack together a GrokPuck (Grok Bot in your pocket). Swipe the screen; the bot changes.”

In the video, Min-Liang Tan asked Grok to check in on what’s on his daily schedule. The bot let him know about various emails and flight details, and said:

“Lots of activities across your bots. I responded to Matt. He asked for a DocuSign.”

Tan then scrolled through the screens to show different bots he was using:

Pasha: Chief of Staff

Gearhead: Tech news

Tech Connect: Today’s sparks

Nomad: Flight booking

Elon Musk replied to Tan’s post on X on November 5 and wrote that everyone was using his product. Musk wrote:

“Everyone is using Grok @Bot”

Elon Musk’s post received over 7 million views within a few hours. At the time of publication, it had over 5K likes and almost 1K replies.

Related: Elon Musk Asks Grok Bot To Be Thought Of As “A Work Colleague”

Elon Musk Recently Called Grok Bot Unsustainable

Musk’s endorsement of Razer CEO’s Grok Bot usage comes days after the throttling controversy. According to Forbes, users have been complaining about usage bottlenecks for the bot for some time. On November 1, X user @DogecoinNorway said that usage ran out very fast this week:

“My Grok Bot usage is 100%, and it’s 4 days till reset. What happened? Normally I don’t even reach 100%.”

In a follow-up post, the X user tagged Musk and complained:

“Any chance for a Grok Bot reset, @elonmusk? Lots of people say their usage ran out really fast this week.”

Elon Musk replied to the post and said that Grok Bot’s costs were too high and not sustainable. He wrote:

“The cost of serving Grok Bot was unsustainably high relative to revenue.”

Musk’s admission about the bot’s sustainability comes weeks after he touted Grok Bot’s growth during SpaceX’s earnings call.

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