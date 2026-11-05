“Meryl Streep Is Playing Jesus Christ?”: Liam Neeson Reacts to Wild New Narnia Casting News

(Image via YouTube/@Briarcliff Entertainment)

On November 4, 2026,ScreenRant published the interview clip of Liam Neeson. In it, an interviewer tells the veteran Hollywood actor that Meryl Streep will voice Aslan in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. Neeson was unaware of the production, as IGN’s report notes.

Neeson took a moment. Then he put the casting in his own words: “Meryl Streep is playing Jesus Christ?” C. S. Lewis, author of the fantasy series, described Aslan as an imagined answer to what Christ might be like in a world like Narnia. Liam Neeson said:

“Meryl is playing Jesus Christ? ... Well, if you’re gonna make Christ a lady, nobody better than Meryl.”

Neeson has played the lion himself. He voiced Aslan in three earlier adaptations: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), Prince Caspian (2008) and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010). He also shares a film credit with Streep in Before and After (1996).

Meryl Streep Set to Voice Aslan in New Narnia Movie

Meryl Streep is the new Aslan (Image via Andreas Tai || Wikimedia Commons)

Empire confirmed the casting on September 17, 2026, and unveiled the new look of Aslan, voiced by Streep, on its cover. Gerwig had previously directed Streep in Little Women (2019), in which she played Aunt March. The Guardian reported the announcement and the backlash that followed. While talking to Empire, Gerwig said:

“I wanted someone who was profound but not pretentious, who had gravitas but not morose self-seriousness.”

She also told Empire she wanted an actor older than 70, with the wisdom of experience and a child’s sense of wonder.

The Associated Press reported on October 4 that conservative Christian commentators objected to a woman voicing a character they read as Christ. Seth Udinsky, in the Christian Post, called the casting part of “a well-known ploy of the enemies of God.” Texas pastor L. David Fairchild called it “creative vandalism.” Neeson’s answer was approving, if delivered as a joke. The film opens in theaters on February 12, 2027, and on Netflix April 2.

Neeson responded approvingly, though he delivered it as a joke. Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew opens in theaters on February 12, 2027, and arrives on Netflix on April 2.