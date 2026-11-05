“They’d Rather Poor Kids Die Than Pay a Little More in Taxes”: Bernie Sanders Says Californian Oligarch Spent $379M Against Prop 40

Bernie Sanders slammed California billionaires for spending $379M against Prop 40 in his X post © Wikimedia Commons/Shelly Prevost

Senator Bernie Sanders calls out California tech billionaires over their $379 million campaign to defeat the Proposition 40 wealth tax.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders criticized California tech billionaires ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2026, after opposition spending against the Proposition 40 wealth tax reached $379 million.

Following final pre-election fundraising disclosures, Sanders put out an official X post condemning the record expenditures against Proposition 40:

"Oligarchs in California spent $379 million against Prop 40, a 5% billionaire wealth tax, outraising supporters 250-1. They’d rather poor kids die than pay a little more in taxes. Obscene. California, send these oligarchs a message: Democracy is not for sale. Vote for Prop 40."

Earlier, in an October 27, 2026, post, the U.S. senator issued a nearly identical criticism on X when opposition spending stood at $333 million, stating:

"Billionaires in California are spending $333 million to wage a war. Against what? Homelessness? No. Cancer? No. Child poverty? No. They’re waging war against a 5% billionaire wealth tax. They’d rather poor kids with cancer die than pay a little more in taxes. That is obscene."

Proposition 40 is a November 3, 2026, ballot measure that imposes a one-time 5% tax on the worldwide net worth of California residents with assets exceeding $1 billion. Under the statute, 90% of the revenue is allocated to state health care programs to offset federal Medicaid cuts, while 10% funds food assistance and public education.

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders' latest remarks followed a November 2, 2026, report in Gizmodo detailing that tech billionaires raised over $379 million to oppose Proposition 40 and fund competing ballot measures.

The $379M Campaign Against California Proposition 40

Campaign finance analysis reports show opposition funding has been led by the committee Building a Better California. Google co-founder Sergey Brin contributed $102 million to the effort, alongside $40.2 million from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Opponents also financed Propositions 41 and 42, two counter-initiatives designed to nullify Proposition 40 if they receive more votes.

Consequently, the spending helped push support for Proposition 40 down from 52% to 42% in pre-election polling. Conversely, supporters led by the healthcare union SEIU-UHW West, Sanders, and U.S. Representative Ro Khanna raised roughly $33.5 million.

However, opponents, including Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Medical Association, argue that the one-time tax would drive high-income taxpayers out of the state and harm long-term budgets. In a statement reported by The Guardian, a No on Prop 40 spokesperson called the initiative "a harmful tax scheme that permanently damages the state's budget and economy with zero accountability or safeguards to ensure funding actually improves care or lowers costs for patients."