Donald Trump Delivers First Public Speech After Republicans Lose Both Houses Of Congress In Midterm Elections

Trump said in November 2026 the ballroom will be “the most beautiful ballroom, I think, anywhere in the world” © Flickr/Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0

President Donald Trump chose to discuss the construction of his White House ballroom during his first public appearance after the elections.

After the Democratic Party took control of the US Senate and House of Representatives, President Donald Trump decided to discuss something else in public. During his first public appearance, the president was much more excited to talk about the progress of his ballroom.

“US President Donald Trump made his first public speech following the midterm elections, where his Republican party lost both houses of Congress.”

The president chose the ballroom site for his first appearance since the vote. Crews hoisted what he called the final steel beam over the ground where the East Wing once stood. He signed the beam, then walked reporters through the design. Marble floors, chandeliers across the ceiling, and limestone columns in the Corinthian style. At one point, he was explaining the thought process behind the kitchen.

“And the kitchen is underneath because if I put the kitchen on top, and we have large staircases coming from the kitchen, if I put the kitchen on top, you would lose three walls.”

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President Donald Trump Talks About the Construction of His White House Ballroom During His First Public Appearance Following the Midterm Elections

The president seems unbothered by the results (Image via YouTube/@WhiteHouse)

On the other hand, other personalities shared their thoughts about the interview. Representative Ted Lieu questioned whether the president had heard voters at all.

“I’m beginning to think Trump doesn’t understand the message,” he said.

The president used a national moment to discuss stonework, not the loss of both chambers. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance analyzed the Republican Party's loss and shared his point of view. Vance offered his own explanation for the defeat in a post on X that day.

“The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026,” he wrote.

Despite the midterm elections, the official White House X account answered with a defiant statement of its own, insisting the administration isn’t going anywhere.

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