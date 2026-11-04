Trump Reacts to Midterm Losses: Congratulates Democrats, Denies Results Are a “Hit” on His Leadership

Trump addresses midterm election losses © Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Donald Trump congratulates Democrats on midterm wins and says he looks forward to working with them, while noting he has “total veto power.”

Donald Trump congratulated Democrats while talking to Fox News and CBS after Republicans lost their majority in the House and the Senate. However, the President said the midterm losses are not a “hit on me.” Trump called Fox News after the outlet called the election for several races. While congratulating Democrats, he said that the party has been looking forward to this win for 11 years:

“Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it.

The President added that he did not see it as a “hit” on his leadership. He also called his current presidency historic:

“But I don’t view it as a hit on me. I think we’ve done ... We’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency.”

Donald Trump also spoke with CBS amid the midterm election results. On top of congratulating the Democrats, he said he was looking forward to working with them. However, Trump did bring up his “veto power” and said:

“My message is congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country. I know a lot of Democrats. I have total veto power, and I'm sure we'll be able to work things out.”

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Donald Trump Said Republicans Would Have Won “IN A LANDSLIDE” if He Was on the Ballot

Before his first call to Fox News, Donald Trump posted various things on Truth Social. In one of the posts, the President lamented not being on the ballot for the midterms. Trump claimed Republicans would have won if he was and wrote:

“I wasn’t on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”

During his call with CBS, Trump addressed how Republican candidates, including several incumbents, lost in the midterms. The President reiterated his claim about how the Party would win if he were on the ballot, and said:

“In some cases they didn't like the candidates, and in some cases those candidates were not my friend and the base knows that better than anybody. And they stayed back. I mean, it's just, it's sad in the sense that we would have won easily if I was on the ballot. But I wasn't.”

At the time of publication, Democrats flipped 25 House seats and seven Senate seats, according to the Associated Press.

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