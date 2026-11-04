“That Just Makes It All the More Special”: JerryRigEverything on Elon Musk Spending $474 Million on Midterm Elections As Democrats Surge To Control the House

(Image via YouTube/@ JerryRigEverything)

On November 3, 2026, Tech YouTuber Zack Nelson, aka JerryRigEverything, posted about Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on X as the midterm results came in. He told his followers not to overlook the scale of Musk’s political spending, and he argued that the outcome made the night "all the more special." Jerry wrote:

“Don’t forget @elonmusk spent $474 Million dollars on tonight and that just makes it all the more special.”

The $474 million figure comes from The New York Times, which reported on November 2 that Musk gave that amount to federal and state political groups since January 1, 2025. That is a record for a donor who was not funding his own campaign. Democrats won the House and the Senate, and in Texas, where Musk put about $224 million, Democrat James Talarico beat Republican Ken Paxton, according to The Associated Press.

JerryRigEverything Said That Elon Musk’s “Meme Stocks” Will Collapse

JerryRigEverything had spoken about Elon Musk in the past (Image via X/@teslaownersSV)

A second post from JerryRigEverything looked past the results to Musk’s businesses. Nelson argued that the money Musk lost trying to buy the election will look small next to what he expects him to lose when what he calls his "artificially inflated, government-promoted meme stocks collapse." He named no company and set no date. Nelson wrote:

“All the money he lost trying to buy this election will be nothing* compared to the amount of money hes gunna lose when his artificially inflated government promoted meme stocks collapse.”*

Elon Musk answered the results separately with sarcasm on X:

“Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time.”

Nelson has challenged Musk before. He tested the Cybertruck’s “bulletproof” claims in 2024, and Musk called him “an utter liar” on X in 2025.