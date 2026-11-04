Son of ICE Raid Victim Sheds Tears at Ballot Box, Leaves “I Voted” Sticker at Memorial

(Image via Instagram/@ayronaldito)

On November 3, 2026, the day of the midterm elections, a post on X by @SimplySubstance shared Ronaldo Salgado’s account of casting his vote in Houston. Salgado is the eldest son of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the construction worker shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, aka ICE, in July. He left his "I Voted" sticker at the memorial where his father was killed. Asked about the vote on Election Day, he told MS NOW:

“I cried as I was casting my vote because I was doing it in honor of my dad.”

His father was 52 and had lived in the United States for about 35 years. On July 7, ICE agents stopped the van he was driving to a homebuilding site, according to CNN. As per UPI, Homeland Security later said he was not the target of the operation and that an agent fired in self-defense. The three passengers disputed that account. No agent wore a body camera.

Salgado, 29, voted on October 19, the first day of early voting in Texas. He pressed his “I Voted” sticker onto the plywood banner at the memorial where his father died. By late October, more than 1,000 had been added, according to a Straight Arrow analysis.

Ronaldo Salgado Talks About The Stickers At His Father's Memorial

Salgado thanks the community for their support (Image via Instagram/@ayronaldito)

Ronaldo Salgado told the Houston Chronicle he has voted with immigrants in mind since long before his father was killed, because his parents cannot vote themselves. He visits the memorial every day, and he posted a photo of his sticker on social media. He stated:

“It’s my sticker, my wife’s sticker, and these two other stickers, four stickers at the very start of this. And now it’s grown forever.”

Salgado said he expected the gesture to stay personal, according to Newsweek. Instead, stickers and letters have arrived by mail from across the country, including California and New Mexico, to be placed at the memorial. He told The Washington Post he did not expect it to grow this big. Ronaldo said:

“I am beyond touched that this community and that the entire city is voting with my dad in mind.”

No agent has been charged, and state and federal investigations continue regarding the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.