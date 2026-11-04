Former U.S. Contractor Abraham Teklu Lemma Accused of Leaking Secrets to Ethiopia to Target Tigray Fighters: Report

Information has been passed around for more than two years © Wikimedia Commons/Al-Kataib Media Foundation

New details have emerged about former US contractor Abraham Teklu Lemma sharing secrets to target Tigray fighters.

An Ethiopian-born American IT contractor pleaded guilty in federal court. He admitted removing classified U.S. intelligence from secure facilities and passing it to Ethiopian officials. Abraham Teklu Lemma, 54, entered the plea in Washington on Nov. 3. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transmit national defense information to a foreign government. The BBC reported that he shared satellite imagery and details of military activity through encrypted messages.

“Lemma betrayed the United States to an extraordinary degree,” said John Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general for national security.

Lemma, of Silver Spring, Maryland, spent more than two years supplying material to senior Ethiopian officials. Those officials worked in the political, military and intelligence branches of Ethiopia's government. He held a Top Secret security clearance. His contracts took him to the State Department, the Justice Department and the National Reconnaissance Office. That agency is responsible for U.S. intelligence satellites. He copied sensitive information into handwritten notes and carried them out of secure buildings, prosecutors said. As an IT administrator, he also pulled electronic files from classified systems.

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Former US Contractor Leaked Classified Intelligence to Ethiopia to Help Target Tigray Fighters

The FBI said Ethiopian officials used the intelligence Lemma supplied in military operations. Prosecutors said he hoped the material would help Ethiopia's military identify and kill Tigray fighters. Court papers show he pressed for more firepower on Dec. 18, 2021.

“We have to finish these people once and for all, otherwise there will never be peace in Ethiopia,” he wrote. He added later that day: *“Please send Dro[nes].”*

The war killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions, the BBC reported. Lemma faces up to 22 years in prison under the plea agreement. A federal judge must approve the deal at a sentencing hearing on April 14, 2027.

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