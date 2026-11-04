Asmongold Rage Quits Stream After Midterm Results, Claims Trump “Sold Out” Republicans

Asmongold reacts to Democrat's big win in the midterms © YouTube/@AsmongoldClips

Asmongold said he was “rage quitting” his midterm election stream after Democrats flipped Texas, claiming Trump “sold out” Republicans.

Right-wing Twitch streamer Asmongold said he is “rage quitting” while livestreaming the midterm elections. The pro-Republican content creator ended his coverage of the results early after Democrats flipped his home state of Texas and gained a majority in the House and the Senate. Asmongold vocally rebuked Donald Trump for the results and claimed the President had sold out his supporters.

@AsmonDaily shared a clip of the streamer expressing his frustration with Trump on X. In the video, he said Trump should have done several things differently:

“Okay, I'm going to be honest. I'm absolutely rage quitting. I'm so f****** frustrated. I am so unbelievably, insanely f****** frustrated. I'm so mad. I think Trump didn’t do 50 different f****** things he should have done.”

The streamer criticized Donald Trump’s handling of the Epstein Files and deportations:

“I think he should have gone a thousand times harder. I think that he wasted his time selling trinkets. I think that the fact that he roached out on the Epstein Files and then, ‘Oh, we are going to do the deportations. Well, wait a minute. Actually, we are not, because some people got mad about it.’”

He went on to call out Donald Trump. Asmongold said the President wrote social media posts and harped about taking over other countries like Canada instead of delivering on his campaign promises. The streamer concluded that Trump “sold out” Republican supporters and said:

“Yeah, I’m mad. I’m really f****** mad because I supported Trump in 2016 and hoped he would win in 2024. And a lot of the vision and the ideals didn't happen. They didn't f****** happen. What did we get instead? We got bloviating on Truth Social. We got constant calls for taking over Canada, and taking over Denmark, and then taking over Greenland. We kind of got some support pact for Greenland. But yeah, I'm f****** pi****. I'm really f****** mad. I'm so frustrated. I think we've been sold out.”

Related: Asmongold Says “Democrats Will Probably Overperform” and “Republicans Will Underperform,” as He Shares His Election Predictions

“You’re Going to Prison, Asmongold”: Hasan Piker Reacts to Asmongold Ending His Twitch Stream Amid Midterm Elections

Leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker was quite content with the results of the midterm elections and called out Asmongold. When Piker realized Asmongold ended his stream in frustration, he emphasized that James Talarico is now a Senator from Texas. Hasan Piker then said that Asmongold was going to prison for being a reactionary.

In a clip shared by X user @Awk20000, Piker said:

“Why did he go offline? It’s a big night. It’s a big night for politics, Asmongold; why did you go offline? Oh, that’s right! Because Talafreako is your Senator now, b****. You are going to jail! We are making it illegal to be a reactionary. It’s over! You are going to prison, Asmongold. RIP Bozo.”

Asmongold has not responded to Hasan Piker yet. However, their political feud is nothing new. In September, Asmongold predicted Piker might get arrested in 2027.

Also Read: “I Have Contempt for Conservatives”: Asmongold Says He “Hates Liberals, Hates Leftists, and Does Not Respect Conservatives”