Sneako Weighs In on Midterm Outcome: “Elon Musk Spent Nearly Half a Billion and Talarico Still Won”

(Image via X/@sneako)

On November 4, 2026, Kick streamer Sneako took to X to share his verdict regarding the US midterm election results. According to him, Musk's money did not help Republicans, and James Talarico won in Texas anyway. Sneako read the result as a defeat for the wealthy and the powerful, and as a win for everyone else. He wrote:

“Elon Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars and Talarico still won. Technocrats lost. Oligarchy lost. Israel lost. Humanity won.”

The race behind the post was a big one. Talarico, a 37-year-old state representative, beat Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Associated Press projected late on November 3. He is the first Democrat to win a Texas Senate seat since Lloyd Bentsen in 1988.

Elon Musk Reportedly Spent Almost Half a Billion Dollars on the Midterm Elections

Elon Musk reportedly spent more than $400 million on Republicans (Image via Flickr/@Gage Skidmore)

Elon Musk gave at least $446 million to Republican candidates and groups during the 2026 cycle, according to Business Insider. So his overall giving nearly matches the figure Sneako mentioned in the post. His Texas-only outlay was smaller. A New York Times analysis put it above $200 million, and Mother Jones reported at least $212 million.

This is not a new argument from him. He told CNN in October that Trump had betrayed the young men who helped elect him, naming the war with Iran as the breaking point. In late October, he also answered one of Musk's posts about Talarico with a blunt insult on X.

Musk had a rough night beyond that one seat. Business Insider called it a failure for the cycle's biggest spender, with Democrats also winning both chambers of Congress and the Texas governor's race, according to AP projections.