“We Are Still Red”: Byron Donalds Sends Bold Victory Message to Trump After a Historic Florida Win

The governor-elect intends to preserve his predecessor's legacy © YouTube/Byron Donalds for Florida

Governor-elect Byron Donalds took the time to thank President Donald Trump and is eager to serve the people of Florida.

Byron Donalds did not wait long to send a message north. His victory speech on Tuesday night included a direct address to President Donald Trump. Fox News' post on X on November 4, 2026, captured the moment. Donalds delivered the line from the stage in South Florida.

“Mr. President, I want you to hear from Florida that we are still red. I also want to tell you: thank you for your support, and thank you for being in my corner.”

Donalds, 48, represents southwest Florida in Congress and is one of Trump's closest allies in the House. When he takes the oath on Jan. 5, 2027, Donalds will become Florida's first Black governor. He will also be the first Black Republican elected governor in U.S. history.

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Governor-Elect Byron Donalds Expressed His Gratitude to President Trump and Promised To Do His Best for Florida

The newly elected governor addressing the crowd (Image via YouTube/Byron Donalds for Florida)

According to the Fox News post, Trump was the second person to phone Donalds once the race was called. Trump endorsed Donalds in February 2025, before the campaign formally began. Donalds told the crowd the president had backed him through a tight race.

His gratitude did not end with Trump. Donalds also credited Ron DeSantis, who was barred from seeking a third term. He praised the outgoing governor's record in Tallahassee. DeSantis congratulated Donalds and praised the Republican sweep at the top of the ticket.

“I also want to thank Governor DeSantis, because Governor DeSantis did a great job leading Florida these last eight years, and now, as your next governor, we are going to make sure that Florida remains the very best state in all of America.”

The governor-elect inherits a state where Republicans hold every statewide office. This is another historic victory in the 2026 midterm elections, alongside Deb Haaland's victory in the governor race in New Mexico.

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