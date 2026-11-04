Abdul El-Sayed Makes History as America’s First-Ever Muslim Senator

El-Sayed has denied affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, CNBC reported in October 2026 © YouTube/@abdulelsayed

After beating Mike Rogers, senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed addressed the people of Michigan to celebrate his victory.

Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s open Senate seat and became the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate. He defeated Republican Mike Rogers, a former congressman endorsed by President Donald Trump. The Associated Press called the race at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday. A Nov. 4, 2026 post from Fox News captured him taking the stage in Detroit. It opened with his shout: “MICHIGAN, WE DID IT!”

He introduced himself to the room with his full name.

“My name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, and I am so proud and honored to stand here as your senator-elect in the great state of Michigan.”

That milestone reaches beyond Michigan. Muslims have served in the House since Keith Ellison’s 2006 election, but never in the Senate. El-Sayed, 42, is the son of Egyptian immigrants in a state with the second-largest Arab American population. His faith sat at the center of the campaign, and it drew the ugliest attacks. Trump called him a “jihadist” at rallies and made a show of mispronouncing his name.

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Abdul El-Sayed Makes History as First Muslim Elected to the U.S. Senate

El-Sayed spent much of his speech thanking the people who put him there. “You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates, so thank you,” he said. He told them the win was theirs: “This is all yours, Michigan.” He also leaned on one Arabic phrase whenever the race’s outcome came up. “Inshallah,” he repeated, meaning “God willing.”

That habit set up his closing line.

“Up until right about now, you might have noticed I always say ‘Inshallah’, or God-willing, whenever the outcome of this race was mentioned, but today—tonight, we can turn that Inshallah into ‘alhamdulillah.’”

Supporters were ecstatic, screaming and hugging as the result sank in. One account of the speech noted that he framed the night around gas and grocery prices, not his name or his faith.

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