Blue Wave Hits Maine: Troy Jackson Makes History By Unseating Long-Time Republican Susan Collins

The politician was proud to defeat Susan Collins © YouTube/Troy Jackson from Maine

Troy Jackson made history by being the first Democrat elected to the United States Senate in Maine since 1988.

On November 3, 2026, Troy Jackson made history by defeating Susan Collins for the US Senate seat of Maine. On X, user @factpostnews shared a clip of the newly elected senator celebrating with the people. He addressed the people of Maine that they succeeded in their mission to defeat a senator, and they have plenty of work to do afterwards.

“I'm so d ** proud to be standing here with you all tonight, or this morning, I guess now. A little more than 100 days ago, I stood in front of our convention and asked you to put your faith in a logger from Allagash. You know, I told you we had a party to unite, a movement to build, and a senator to defeat. Well, tonight, the people of Maine have elected this logger to the U.S. Senate.”*

Jackson, 58, is a fifth-generation logger from Allagash, in rural Aroostook County. He went to work as a lumberjack at 19 and later led a weeklong loggers' blockade along Maine's border with Quebec. That standoff ended with police escorting him away, and it pushed him into politics. He spent nearly two decades in the Legislature and rose to president of the Maine Senate. In July, delegates at a hastily arranged convention in Bangor picked him to replace Graham Platner.

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Troy Jackson Became the First Democratic Senator From Maine Since 1988

The politician is proud of his logger background (Image via YouTube/Troy Jackson for Maine)

Jackson's win ends Collins's nearly 30-year Senate career. It also gave Democrats a seat the party had failed to flip for three decades. Collins, 73, chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee and was New England's only Republican in Congress. Jackson cast her as an enabler of President Donald Trump, citing her vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Maine had not sent a Democrat to the Senate since George Mitchell won in 1988. His victory helped Democrats reclaim the Senate majority, part of a wave that also flipped the House.

Deb Haaland won New Mexico's governor's race, becoming the first Native American woman to lead a U.S. state. She defeated Republican Gregg Hull, a former mayor of Rio Rancho.

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