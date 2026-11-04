Deb Haaland Secures Historic Victory as America’s First Native American Woman State Governor.

The newly elected governor is looking forward to serving the people of New Mexico © YouTube/Deb Haaland

Governor-elect Deb Haaland took to social media to thank her supporters and made history with her recent win.

Democrat Deb Haaland won New Mexico’s race for governor on Tuesday. She becomes the first Native American woman elected to lead a U.S. state. Haaland thanked supporters in a post on X on November 4, 2026.

"Thank you, New Mexico! It is the honor of my lifetime to be elected your 33rd Governor. Tonight, you made history. You chose a future where New Mexico comes first, where working families have a chance to get ahead, and where every New Mexican has a voice. I know the challenges ahead are real. But I also know that New Mexicans have never backed down from a fight — and we are going to tackle these challenges together. Whether you voted for me or not, I will always be your Governor, too. Because this campaign was about all of us, and the future we deserve. Let’s keep New Mexico, New Mexico. Let’s build a brighter future for our families. And let’s get to work."

Haaland, 65, is an enrolled member of Laguna Pueblo. She and Sharice Davids became the first Native American women elected to Congress in 2018. Joe Biden later made her the first Native American cabinet secretary at the Interior. Before that, she chaired the state Democratic Party.

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Deb Haaland Makes History As New Mexico’s 33rd Governor-Elect

She beat Republican Gregg Hull, a businessman and former three-term mayor of Rio Rancho. The race was called at 10:40 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. Haaland raised roughly $20.5 million to Hull’s $2.8 million, according to campaign finance reports. Democrats also swept New Mexico’s statewide offices that night.

The result makes her New Mexico’s 33rd governor. She will be sworn in on January 1, 2027. Oklahoma has elected Native American men as governor, including current governor Kevin Stitt. Haaland inherits schools that rank among the nation’s worst, plus high rates of violent crime and overdose deaths. She says she is eager to get to work and build a brighter future for New Mexico’s families.

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