“Guess My Election-Interfering Space Lasers Didn’t Work”: Elon Musk Breaks Silence Following the Democrats’ Midterm Election Victory

Elon Musk addresses US midterm election results © Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Musk spent $446M backing Republicans, then joked about “election-interfering space lasers” after Democrats won the House and Senate.

Elon Musk broke his silence following the Democratic sweep in the midterm election with a joke about how his “election-interfering space lasers” did not work. On November 3, 2026, Musk had urged people to “Vote red.” However, Republicans lost the majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

On November 4, Elon Musk first broke his silence about the midterm elections on X by posting about data centers in space. The Tesla CEO wrote:

“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now.”

In a follow-up post, Musk took a sarcastic jab at people alleging election interference before the midterms. The billionaire said his space lasers did not work:

“Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time.”

This post is in reference to critics who warned about possible election interference by Elon Musk earlier this year. Political figures like Bernie Sanders criticized his election spending before the midterms. Popular Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo also brought up Musk while talking about vote manipulation last month.

Related: “The Most Important Post in the History of X”: Benny Johnson on Elon Musk’s Biggest Concerns Regarding a Democratic Clean Sweep of “House, Senate and Presidency in 2028”

Elon Musk Reportedly Donated $446 Million in the US Midterm Elections

According to a BBC report from November 3, Elon Musk spent a total of $446 million to fund Republicans in the midterm elections. This makes him the single largest individual donor this election cycle. Most of this went to the Super PAC he set up two years ago called America PAC.

Reportedly, America PAC’s largest donations were to fund Texas Republicans like Ken Paxton. Paxton was running for US Senate in the midterms. Musk also openly criticized James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for US Senate in Texas prior to the election. Associated Press called the race in favor of Talarico hours before Elon Musk broke his silence on X.

Also Read: Elon Musk Says a Talarico Win Would “Abolish Democracy in America and Institute Permanent One-Party Rule”