📢 ‘News to Muse’ art-sharing boxes spread across Delta County

📢 Colorful art-sharing boxes pop up around Delta County

Old newspaper racks around Delta County are getting a new life as mini art galleries and art-supply sharing spots.

Artist Karen Floyd has been collecting discontinued newspaper boxes (with permission), repainting them, fixing the plexiglass panels, and turning them into “News to Muse” boxes. These boxes are meant as places where local artists can share their artwork and where people can leave or take art supplies.

This year, Delta County Libraries have joined the project, helping bring the boxes to more sidewalks and public spaces.

Anyone can stop by a “News to Muse” box to browse the art, take a piece home, or leave something creative for the next person. It’s a simple way to connect with local art while you’re out running errands or walking around town.