Delray Beach grocery stores are hiring and the shelves aren’t the only thing getting stocked up. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, FL Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep farm-fresh fruits and veggies looking great while answering customer questions in a busy, friendly store. This role is active (lots of walking and lifting), offers flexible schedules, store discounts, and access to DailyPay so you can get your earnings faster.

Employer: Joseph's Classic Market

Location: Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a gourmet market known for its high standards and customer service. You’ll keep shelves stocked and tidy, help shoppers find what they need, and get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a 20% employee discount.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.