Delray Beach healthcare is busy and growing. If you’re licensed and patient-focused, there are several solid options hiring right now.

Employer: Delray Pharmacy

Delray Pharmacy Location: Delray Beach, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (expected 20–40 hours/week )

Full-time or Part-time (expected ) Pay: $19–$23 per hour

Independent community pharmacy where you’ll handle prescriptions, inventory, and patient questions in a close-knit team. Must have an active Florida Pharmacy Technician License; retail or community pharmacy experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: Akumin®

Location: Delray Beach, FL (may work at several locations)

(may work at several locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (separate pay range link for some states only)

Hands-on imaging role doing high-quality MRI studies and working closely with radiologists and patients. Requires ARRT (R) or ARRT (MR) or ARMRIT, CPR, and ability to travel locally; MRI students and newly registered MRI techs are welcome.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Delray Medical Center

Location: Delray Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Up to $5,000 sign-on bonus

Hospital role for new graduate RNs—no experience required. You’ll provide full-scope inpatient nursing care; must have Florida RN license and AHA BLS (plus ACLS and basic EKG for telemetry and higher-acuity units).

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—polish your resume, double-check your licenses, and apply this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.