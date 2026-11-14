Delray Beach is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and keeping buildings clean and safe.

Here are several solid building & grounds maintenance roles hiring now in Delray Beach, FL.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Crothall Healthcare Location: Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, FL

Delray Medical Center, Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, day and evening shifts, rotating weekends

Collect and move trash and bio-hazard materials in a hospital setting while following safety rules. Good fit if you’re reliable, can push heavy containers (50–100 lbs), and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Crothall Healthcare Location: Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, FL

Delray Medical Center, Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, rotating weekends

Keep hospital rooms and halls clean: make beds, clean bathrooms, vacuum, and handle spills. Great if you like detailed cleaning work, helping patients feel comfortable, and want full-time benefits with training provided.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Delray Beach, FL

Pay: $25.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm

Do general building repairs in common areas: basic carpentry, plumbing, electrical, painting, flooring, pool and HVAC support. Good for someone with solid maintenance skills who wants steady weekday hours plus benefits, paid time off, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.