Delray Beach restaurants are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: QDOBA

QDOBA Location: Delray Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour + tips

This role helps run shifts, support the General Manager, and keep service smooth and friendly. Good fit if you have 6+ months restaurant experience, want leadership duties, and like clear growth paths, benefits, and training.

Employer: Baya Bar

Location: Delray Beach, FL (with some training in Boca Raton)

(with some training in Boca Raton) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Make smoothie bowls, juices, coffee, and avocado toast in a fast-paced, fun shop. Great if you like healthy food, can multitask, and don’t mind helping at a nearby Boca location.

Employer: Barcelona Wine Bar

Location: Delray Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Lead a high-volume restaurant, manage staff, control costs, and own the guest experience. Best for someone with 5+ years high-volume restaurant experience who’s ready to run the whole operation and grow with an expanding concept.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances at the same spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.