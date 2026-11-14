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Delray Beach
🍽️ Multiple Delray Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs With Tips & Growth
2 days ago
Delray Beach restaurants are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.
Shift Lead - Hourly Pay Plus Tips!
- Employer: QDOBA
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour + tips
This role helps run shifts, support the General Manager, and keep service smooth and friendly. Good fit if you have 6+ months restaurant experience, want leadership duties, and like clear growth paths, benefits, and training.
Juice Bar Attendant
- Employer: Baya Bar
- Location: Delray Beach, FL (with some training in Boca Raton)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour
Make smoothie bowls, juices, coffee, and avocado toast in a fast-paced, fun shop. Great if you like healthy food, can multitask, and don’t mind helping at a nearby Boca location.
General Manager – Delray Beach
- Employer: Barcelona Wine Bar
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
Lead a high-volume restaurant, manage staff, control costs, and own the guest experience. Best for someone with 5+ years high-volume restaurant experience who’s ready to run the whole operation and grow with an expanding concept.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances at the same spot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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